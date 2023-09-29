Pearl Skin Studio | 9/29/23
Pearl Skin Studio Owner and Master Aesthetician Katia Simonenko explains SkinMedica Chemical Peels and why receiving chemical peels during the fall season is crucial for optimal results. She also shared a special offer for our viewers.
This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio
