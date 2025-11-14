PayPal | 11/14/25

Holiday shopping is officially underway, and a new PayPal survey reveals Buy Now, Pay Later has gone mainstream. Nearly half of shoppers plan to use BNPL this season as a way to stretch their budgets without the stress of large upfront payments.

Nicole Lapin explains that consumers are looking for flexibility and smarter ways to manage spending, especially with tighter finances this year. Whether you’re shopping online or supporting local retailers, BNPL can make gift buying easier and more manageable.

This segment is paid for by PayPal