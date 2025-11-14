PayPal | 11/14/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11/14/25

Holiday budgets are tighter, and shoppers are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). Financial expert and bestselling author Nicole Lapin joins PayPal’s Michelle Gill to break down new survey findings and how BNPL is changing the way we shop. #PaidForContent
Holiday Spending Trends & The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later
Posted

Holiday shopping is officially underway, and a new PayPal survey reveals Buy Now, Pay Later has gone mainstream. Nearly half of shoppers plan to use BNPL this season as a way to stretch their budgets without the stress of large upfront payments.

Nicole Lapin explains that consumers are looking for flexibility and smarter ways to manage spending, especially with tighter finances this year. Whether you’re shopping online or supporting local retailers, BNPL can make gift buying easier and more manageable.

This segment is paid for by PayPal

