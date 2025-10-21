Paul Zahn | 10/21/25

October is National Dessert Month, and what better way to celebrate than with dessert cocktails that satisfy your sweet tooth and your cocktail cravings? Entertaining expert Paul Zahn joins us to showcase a delicious lineup, including the bold Tequila Carajillo, the classic-meets-sweet Cherry Old Fashioned, the playful Dirty Soda Ice Cream Float, and the rejuvenating Hangover Helper. Perfect for at-home entertaining or a special treat, these cocktails turn dessert into a fun, boozy experience. Paul’s tips and recipes make it easy for anyone to impress friends while celebrating all things sweet this October.