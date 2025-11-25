Parkway Assisted Living | 11/25/25

Parkway Assisted Living & Memory Care recently hosted a Grand Reopening Event to showcase its renovations.

Executive Director Alexia Smith discussed the updates and improvements made to the community, emphasizing the excellent care, services, and support provided to residents.

Families looking for a welcoming and safe home for seniors in the Henderson area can connect with Alexia and her team to learn more or schedule a tour by visiting parkwayal.com.

Parkway continues to be a standout choice for seniors seeking comfort, community, and exceptional care.

This segment is paid for by Parkway Assisted Living & Memory Care