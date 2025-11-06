Paranormal Cirque | 11/6/25

Las Vegas audiences are invited to step inside Paranormal Cirque, a daring blend of theater, circus, and cabaret with a European flair for mature audiences.

Steve Copeland highlights the show’s thrilling storyline, wicked twists, and stunning circus artistry that blur the line between reality and illusion. Expect monstrous performers, shocking surprises, and an adrenaline-fueled experience that’s sexy, suspenseful, and unforgettable.

Performances run November 7–10 at Meadows Mall, with multiple shows each day. This show is not for the faint of heart—viewers must be 18+ and accompanied by a parent or guardian if underage.