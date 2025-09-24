Paradice Festival | 9/24/25

Downtown Las Vegas is set to welcome a brand-new music experience with the first-ever PARADICE Festival on Saturday, September 27, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. This one-day celebration blends soulful sounds and cultural vibes, making it a standout addition to the city’s festival scene.

Thee Sacred Souls headline the lineup, bringing their vintage soul style that has captivated audiences worldwide, alongside rising star Ravyn Lenae in her first-ever Las Vegas headline performance. Fans will also hear from JMSN, LA LOM, BALTHVS, and Johnny Ruiz & The Escapers, delivering everything from funk and psychedelic grooves to cumbia and Chicano soul. Created by tastemakers We The Beat, the festival lands during Hispanic Heritage Month, making PARADICE a celebration of music, culture, and unity. Tickets are available now at paradicefest.com .

This segment was paid for by PARADICE Festival