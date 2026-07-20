Papa Aldo's Peruvian Fusion | 7/20/26

Jose, Kelly, and Lupe Garcia, the family behind Papa Aldo's Peruvian Fusion, joined us to celebrate Peruvian Independence Day and showcase the delicious flavors that make their restaurant stand out.

They shared the story of how they turned their passion for Peruvian cooking into a family business centered around handcrafted empanadas and flavorful fusion dishes. They gave us a closer look at their unique take on traditional recipes, blending authentic Peruvian flavors with creative twists designed to appeal to every palate. It's a celebration of family, culture, and the delicious food that brings people together.

