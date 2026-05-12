PandA Law Firm | 5/12/26

With everyday costs like rent, groceries, and gas continuing to rise, many Las Vegas families are relying on credit cards and other unsecured debt to stay afloat. Judah Zakalik, Esq. from PandA Law Firm says the real challenge for many households isn’t just the spending—it’s the high-interest payments that can keep balances from ever going down. He explains that making only minimum payments can stretch debt repayment out for years, leaving families with little room in their monthly budgets.

Zakalik also shares his broader insight and professional perspective on navigating today’s economic climate, offering guidance on how individuals can better understand their financial situation and explore potential paths toward greater stability. His focus is on helping people make informed decisions when dealing with ongoing financial pressure and uncertainty.

This segment is paid for by PandA Law Firm