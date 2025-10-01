PandA Law | 10/1/25

Debt happens to good people, and there’s no shame in asking for help. Partner Judah Zakalik of PandA Law encourages anyone living paycheck to paycheck and only making minimum payments to seek professional guidance. Sticking with minimum payments can stretch payoff timelines to 20–80 years, while PandA Law helps most clients get out of debt in just 3–24 months—and in rare cases, up to 60 months.

To put it in perspective, a $20,000 balance at 25% APR could cost about $400 a month in interest alone. Imagine what an extra $400 each month could do for your family’s budget. With confidential consultations and real solutions, PandA Law helps Nevadans regain financial freedom faster than they thought possible.

