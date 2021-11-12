Pancreatic Cancer Action Network | 11/12/21
Videos
World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 15:20:06-05
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Julie Fleshman with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network talks about the signs & symptoms to look out for, and how you can assess your risk to the disease.
This segment is paid for by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.