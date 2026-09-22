Palms Casino Resort | 9/22/26

The Las Vegas Aces are making another championship push, and Palms Casino Resort is giving fans a place to watch the action with an unforgettable view. Ghostbar will host its third and final Aces Watch Party of the season on Thursday, September 24, bringing fans together to cheer on Las Vegas from high above the Strip.

Kyly Lamek, Manager of Daylife/Nightlife at Palms, joined us to preview the event and what fans can expect. Guests will have early access to Ghostbar for game viewing, drink specials and the chance to win a VIP-style game-day experience for eight. It’s a chance to watch the Aces with fellow fans while taking in one of the city’s signature views.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort