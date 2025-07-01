Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palms Casino Resort | 7/1/25

Executive Chef Marty Lopez and GM Brook Stanford unveil a bold new 4-course summer tasting menu at the award-winning Scotch 80 Prime.
Scotch 80 Prime Rolls Out New Summer Tasting Menu
Summer dining just got a luxurious upgrade! The award-winning Scotch 80 Prime is debuting a new 4-course tasting menu packed with seasonal flair and signature dishes from Executive Chef Marty Lopez.

This limited-time menu showcases premium ingredients, chef-driven creativity, and unbeatable value. Guests can expect bold flavors, perfect wine pairings, and a dining experience that balances elegance with approachability.

General Manager Brook Stanford adds that it’s all about giving guests a refined yet welcoming experience—just in time for summer celebrations, date nights, or a well-deserved indulgence.

This segment was paid for by Palms Casino Resort

