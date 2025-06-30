Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Palms Casino Resort | 6/30/25

From spooky to sky-high, Palms Casino Resort is redefining what it means to tie the knot in Las Vegas.
Say “I Do” in Style at Palms Casino Resort
Posted

Las Vegas is known for wild and wonderful weddings — and Palms Casino Resort is turning the volume all the way up. With locations like the dramatic ‘Til Death Do Us Part Chapel and jaw-dropping venues like Ghostbar and private luxury villas, couples can take their vows to unforgettable new heights.

We checked it all out in person — and trust us, there's a vibe for every kind of “forever.” Vice President of Entertainment & Activations Crystal Robinson-Wesley gave us the grand tour and shared how Palms is making wedding dreams a uniquely fabulous reality.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo