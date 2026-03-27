Palms Casino Resort | 3/27/26

This morning, we went live at the Palms Casino Resort to check out everything locals can enjoy this pool season. From sparkling pools to luxurious loungers, General Manager Kevin Glass and Exec Chef Marcus O’Brien showed us what the resort offers and why it’s the perfect spot to soak up the Vegas sun.

Jessica took the VIP cabana experience for a spin, highlighting the private pools, seating, food and beverage service, and all the little extra touches of luxury that make Palms truly stand out. Between gourmet bites, refreshing cocktails, and the stunning desert backdrop, it’s clear that relaxing poolside here is an experience you won’t forget. Whether you’re planning a day of fun with friends or a quiet retreat under the sun, Palms has something for everyone.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort