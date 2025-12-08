Palms Casino Resort | 12/8/25

As the National Finals Rodeo rides back into Las Vegas December 4–13, 2025, Palms Casino Resort is gearing up to be the go-to destination for all things NFR.

As an official sponsor, the Palms is rolling out free live viewing on property, giving rodeo fans a high-energy place to cheer on every round. Beyond the action, guests can enjoy exclusive concerts, special pop-ups, meet-and-greets with four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, and nightly after-parties that keep the celebration going long after the arena dust settles.

With immersive experiences and nonstop entertainment, Palms is the perfect place for fans to gather, celebrate, and soak up the spirit of NFR week in Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort