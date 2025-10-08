Palms Casino Resort | 10/8/25

The San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort have announced $1.2 million in grants to 51 local nonprofits across Southern Nevada.

These funds will support programs in education, health, workforce development, cultural preservation, and underserved communities. Beneficiaries include the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher FastTrack initiative, UNR’s Tribal Academy, and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.

Beyond financial contributions, the Palms team has donated over 500 volunteer hours and $75,000 in in-kind support this year, reinforcing their strong culture of community engagement.

That commitment will also shine at the inaugural Pow Wow Exhibition at the Pearl Theater on Indigenous Peoples Day, where Las Vegas audiences will experience Native traditions of dance, drumming, bird songs, and regalia.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort