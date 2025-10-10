Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Palms Casino Resort | 10/10/25

Elliott checks out the award-winning AYCE Buffet at Palms Casino Resort with Executive Chef Jessica Buffington — and gets more than he bargained for!
Elliott Takes on the AYCE Buffet at The Palms
Posted

When it comes to buffets, AYCE at the Palms Casino Resort sets the bar sky-high. Elliott dives into this Las Vegas favorite alongside Executive Chef Jessica Buffington, exploring everything from the mouthwatering seafood station to the irresistible carving board and decadent dessert bar.

With themed nights that spotlight global flavors and an unbeatable all-you-can-eat value, it’s no wonder AYCE has earned its reputation as one of the best buffets in town. But as Elliott quickly learns — with this much food, flavor, and fun — it’s not just “all you can eat,” it’s all you can handle!

This segment is paid by Palms Casino Resort

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo