Palms Casino Resort | 10/10/25

When it comes to buffets, AYCE at the Palms Casino Resort sets the bar sky-high. Elliott dives into this Las Vegas favorite alongside Executive Chef Jessica Buffington, exploring everything from the mouthwatering seafood station to the irresistible carving board and decadent dessert bar.

With themed nights that spotlight global flavors and an unbeatable all-you-can-eat value, it’s no wonder AYCE has earned its reputation as one of the best buffets in town. But as Elliott quickly learns — with this much food, flavor, and fun — it’s not just “all you can eat,” it’s all you can handle!

This segment is paid by Palms Casino Resort