Palette LV LLC | 9/2/26

General Manager Michael Li took Jessica for a tour of Palette Tea Lounge, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant’s approach to dim sum and Chinese cuisine. The Las Vegas location is part of the Palette family and brings together handcrafted dim sum, seafood, Cantonese roast meats and a curated tea experience.

We also headed into the kitchen to see the food being prepared and learn about some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, from soup dumplings and lobster dumplings to roasted Peking duck and other creative takes on classic flavors. Palette Tea Lounge also offers options for groups, private parties and special occasions.

This segment is paid for by Palette LV LLC