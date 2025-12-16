Paint With Angelique | 12/16/25

Art isn’t just for fun — it’s a proven wellness tool. Angelique Daniels, artist, organ donor, and owner of Paint with Angelique Community Art Center, has led over 500 painting sessions over the past decade, guiding groups from 1 to 200 people.

Recognized by corporate wellness leaders and therapists, art is increasingly valued as an effective coping strategy for stress, emotional health, and community connection. Since opening in September 2024, Angelique’s center has provided a safe, creative space for people to explore healing through art.

From workshops to group sessions, attendees discover how creativity can bring balance, calm, and personal growth.