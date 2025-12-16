Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Paint With Angelique | 12/16/25

Angelique Daniels, artist and owner of Paint with Angelique, shows how art can be a powerful wellness tool, helping individuals and groups heal, relax, and cope with stress.
The Healing Power of Art with Angelique Daniels
Posted

Art isn’t just for fun — it’s a proven wellness tool. Angelique Daniels, artist, organ donor, and owner of Paint with Angelique Community Art Center, has led over 500 painting sessions over the past decade, guiding groups from 1 to 200 people.

Recognized by corporate wellness leaders and therapists, art is increasingly valued as an effective coping strategy for stress, emotional health, and community connection. Since opening in September 2024, Angelique’s center has provided a safe, creative space for people to explore healing through art.

From workshops to group sessions, attendees discover how creativity can bring balance, calm, and personal growth. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo