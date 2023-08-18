PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Communities | 8/18/23

There's an educational campaign in Clark County right now about the importance of naloxone, and it's helping save lives and reduce opioid overdoses. Jamie Ross, executive director of the PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Communities, joined us to discuss the purpose and meaning behind the campaign. You can pick up naloxone at your local pharmacy, and no prescription is needed. You can find where to obtain naloxone in Nevada online here.

This segment is paid for by PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Communities