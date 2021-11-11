P3 Health Partners | 11/11/21
Videos
When Is It Time For A Comprehensive Visit?
Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:07:41-05
Dr. Linda Johnson with P3 Health Partners says you do not have to be sick to see your primary care provider. One of the easiest ways to stay healthy is to schedule a once-a-year annual comprehensive wellness visit.
This segment is paid for by P3 Health Partners
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.