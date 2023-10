While Type 1 Diabetes is most often developed at a younger age, Type 2 Diabetes is the more common type and is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged and older people. Due to lifelong eating and lifestyle habits that contribute to diabetes’ development, seniors are at a greater risk for developing this disease.

Schadrey Bonds, primary care provider, joined us with some great advice for seniors to help keep their Type 2 Diabetes in check.



This Segment is Paid for by P3 Health Partners