Outdoorsy | 3/17/26

This summer is shaping up to be one of the most memorable travel seasons in decades, with major events like the World Cup, America’s 250th celebrations, and the Route 66 Centennial drawing travelers across the country. For many people looking to experience it all, an RV road trip offers a flexible and adventurous way to see the sights.

Jennifer Young, Founder of Outdoorsy, says RV travel allows families and friends to explore at their own pace while staying close to the action. From historic celebrations to scenic roadways and small-town stops along the way, renting an RV, campervan, or travel trailer can turn a typical vacation into a once-in-a-lifetime journey across America.

This segment is paid for by Outdoorsy