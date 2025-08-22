Our Place | 8/22/25

National Coffee Month gets even more flavorful with a stop at Our Place in Pahrump. Manager Kasi Custard is here to showcase some of the shop’s most popular creations, from handcrafted lattes to fall-themed cold brews topped with homemade cold foam. With thousands of drink possibilities, there’s something to satisfy every coffee craving.

But Our Place is more than just a coffee stop—it’s a hub for connection. Family-owned and operated by Kimberly and Dan Loveless, the shop features a 4,200-square-foot gathering space and even a kids play area, offering something the community felt was missing. Whether you’re a local or just passing through on Route 160, Our Place is serving up comfort, flavor, and community in every cup.