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Oscars Fashion Recap | 3/16/26

Fashion designer Rene Tyler and stylist Chase Tyler recap the biggest fashion hits and misses from the Oscars red carpet.
Breaking Down the Best and Worst Oscar Red Carpet Looks
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The Oscars red carpet is always one of the biggest nights in fashion, with celebrities bringing bold styles, elegant gowns, and unforgettable looks to Hollywood’s most glamorous event. This year was no exception, delivering plenty of standout moments along with a few surprising fashion missteps.

Fashion designer and stylist Rene Tyler joined the show alongside her son, stylist Chase Tyler, to break down the night’s hottest trends and biggest misses. From stunning statement pieces to looks that sparked debate among fans and fashion critics, the duo shared their expert insight on which stars truly shined on the red carpet and which outfits may have missed the mark.

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