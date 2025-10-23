Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Orchard Overdrive | 10/23/25

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is turning up the fun with Orchard Overdrive — a one-of-a-kind, adults-only apple orchard on wheels. This neon green, 14-foot-tall Hummer limo is crowned with a rooftop orchard and a flaming apple, taking over the Vegas Strip for an unforgettable weekend.
Orchard Overdrive Brings the Heat to the Vegas Strip
Posted

To celebrate its bold new Blazin’ Apple flavor, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is launching Orchard Overdrive, an adults-only apple orchard on wheels like nothing Vegas has ever seen. The towering, neon-green Hummer limo features a rooftop apple orchard topped with a 14-foot flaming apple, creating a jaw-dropping spectacle on the Strip. Orchard Overdrive isn’t just for show — it’s fully bookable, offering FREE 60-minute rides for guests 21 and over, perfect for wild nights out, spontaneous weddings, or just a unique party experience. The mobile orchard will roll through the Vegas Strip October 24–26, from 1 PM to 1 AM daily.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.