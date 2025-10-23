Orchard Overdrive | 10/23/25

To celebrate its bold new Blazin’ Apple flavor, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is launching Orchard Overdrive, an adults-only apple orchard on wheels like nothing Vegas has ever seen. The towering, neon-green Hummer limo features a rooftop apple orchard topped with a 14-foot flaming apple, creating a jaw-dropping spectacle on the Strip. Orchard Overdrive isn’t just for show — it’s fully bookable, offering FREE 60-minute rides for guests 21 and over, perfect for wild nights out, spontaneous weddings, or just a unique party experience. The mobile orchard will roll through the Vegas Strip October 24–26, from 1 PM to 1 AM daily.