One World Publishing | 9/14/26

Navigating the VA disability claims process can be confusing and overwhelming, especially for veterans trying to access benefits they earned through their military service. Lukas Simianer, a Purple Heart recipient, former 82nd Airborne paratrooper and Founder and CEO of VetClaims.ai, joined us to share how his own experience fighting through a VA claim inspired him to create a different kind of resource for veterans.

VetClaims.ai uses technology, education and personalized guidance to help former service members better understand and navigate the claims process. The veteran-focused advocacy platform says it has assisted more than 70,000 veterans, with a mission to make the process clearer, faster and fairer. Simianer also discussed the company’s effort to combat what it describes as predatory “claim-shark” practices by helping veterans pursue the benefits they earned without taking a percentage of those benefits.

This segment is paid for by One World Publishing