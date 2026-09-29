Old Country Boots | 9/29/26

From Sonora, Mexico, to Las Vegas, one local artisan is keeping a centuries-old tradition alive! Old Country Boots owner Javier Martell was recently recognized by the City of Las Vegas and Mayor Shelley Berkley during Hispanic Heritage Month for his craftsmanship and contributions to the community.

Born in Mexico and raised in Las Vegas, Javier was inspired by his grandfather, a bootmaker from Sonora, and his family's cowboy and rodeo traditions. Today, he's one of the few remaining artisans handcrafting custom boots using techniques dating back to the 1800s. Javier joined us to share his family's story, demonstrate what goes into creating a pair of custom boots and showcase his handcrafted leather purses.

