Oktoberfest | 10/7/25

The 21st annual Oktoberfest celebration is back at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, running from Friday, September 5 through Saturday, November 1. Guests can enjoy traditional German beers, savory dishes like bratwurst and pretzels, and live music that brings the festival spirit to life.

Joining us are Jessica Maass, Marketing & Office Manager, along with celebrity keg tappers Murray and Dani SawChuck, sharing tips on how to make the most of your Oktoberfest experience. From beer tastings to family-friendly activities, this festival offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to toast with friends, enjoy seasonal specials, and soak up the lively atmosphere of Germany — right in Las Vegas!