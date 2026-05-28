Ohlala French Bistro | 5/28/26

National Burger Day is getting a French-inspired twist thanks to Ohlala French Bistro and Chef/Owner Richard Terzaghi. During the segment, Terzaghi discusses the restaurant’s popular take on comfort food, its loyal local following, and how Ohlala has become a favorite destination in Summerlin for brunch, lunch, and dinner over the past decade. The restaurant is officially celebrating 10 years in business in Las Vegas, marking a major milestone for the beloved neighborhood spot.

Known for blending classic French flavors with approachable dining, Ohlala French Bistro is also preparing for an exciting new chapter later this summer with the addition of a full bar and a brand-new late-night menu. Whether guests are stopping in for burgers, pastries, or traditional French dishes, the restaurant continues to bring a little Parisian charm to the Las Vegas dining scene.

