Ohgongil | 8/29/25

Queenz Eye first captured attention in 2022 with their debut single Yummy Yummy, quickly becoming known for their addictive sound and bold performances. Now, the group is stepping into “Season 2” with a refreshed lineup that showcases both familiar favorites and fresh talent. Won Chae and Ah Yoon lead the charge with their stunning vocals and powerful presence, while newcomers Seo Vin, Kiirii, Jin Yul, and Seo Ha bring vibrant charisma and versatility.

The release of PRISM EP.01 on August 7th KST marks more than just new music — it’s a statement of growth, resilience, and transformation for Queenz Eye. Fans can expect a colorful new sound, electrifying performances, and the unmistakable energy that has always defined the group. With this mini album, Queenz Eye is ready to shine brighter than ever before.

This segment was paid for by Ohgongil