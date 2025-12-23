Ogden Family Foundation | 12/23/25

Kema Ogden, founder and executive director of the Ogden Family Foundation, joined the show to share details about the organization’s 11th Annual Adopt a Family Initiative. The program connects donors with families facing financial hardship, helping provide essentials like food, clothing, toys, and household necessities during the holiday season.

Ogden explained how the initiative not only eases financial stress, but also allows families to celebrate with dignity and joy. She also emphasized the program’s broader impact, inspiring compassion, unity, and continued community support beyond the holidays.