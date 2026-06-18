Off The Wall Comedy| 6/18/26

Las Vegas comedy fans have a new reason to laugh this summer with the debut of Off The Wall Comedy at AREA15. The new stand-up showcase brings together a lineup of professional touring comics, many of whom call Las Vegas home, for an evening packed with humor, energy, and unforgettable performances. With live comedy continuing to thrive in the entertainment capital of the world, the new show adds another unique option for locals and visitors alike.

Hosted by comedian Liz Stone and headlined by Ronn Vigh, Off The Wall Comedy takes place inside The Wall at AREA15, a venue designed to create an intimate and lively comedy experience. Guests can enjoy the show, grab drinks at the venue’s bar, and explore everything AREA15 has to offer before or after the performance. With affordable ticket prices and a strong local comedy lineup, the show aims to deliver a fun and accessible night out in Las Vegas.