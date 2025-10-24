Ofelian Markarian Law Group | 10/24/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas attorney Ofelia Markarian shares the inspiring story of Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan, a courageous woman who faced stage four cancer while fighting to free herself from an abusive marriage. Her bravery in court and determination to be heard left a lasting impact, even after her passing.
Turning Pain Into Purpose: The Legacy of Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan
Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan confronted unimaginable challenges — undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and brain radiation — yet she stood in court to tell her story, advocating for justice and the safety of her family. Although she passed away before the judge’s ruling, the court ultimately ruled in her favor, honoring her courage and voice. 

To continue Diana’s mission, Ofelia Markarian and Diana’s family established the Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan Legacy Fund, which supports families battling cancer who are facing severe financial hardship. Viewers can learn more about Diana’s journey, watch a moving tribute video, and find out how to support or apply to the fund, keeping her spirit and purpose alive for others in need.

