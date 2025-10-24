Ofelian Markarian Law Group | 10/24/25

Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan confronted unimaginable challenges — undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and brain radiation — yet she stood in court to tell her story, advocating for justice and the safety of her family. Although she passed away before the judge’s ruling, the court ultimately ruled in her favor, honoring her courage and voice.

To continue Diana’s mission, Ofelia Markarian and Diana’s family established the Diana Eduardovna Arzumanyan Legacy Fund, which supports families battling cancer who are facing severe financial hardship. Viewers can learn more about Diana’s journey, watch a moving tribute video, and find out how to support or apply to the fund, keeping her spirit and purpose alive for others in need.

This segment was paid for by Ofelian Markarian Law Group