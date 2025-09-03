Ofelia Markarian Law Group | 9/3/25

Car accidents happen in a flash, and what you do next can change everything. Attorney Ofelia Markarian joins us to share the most common mistakes people make after a crash, like skipping medical treatment or saying too much to insurance companies. She also explains why passengers have strong rights to compensation, no matter which driver was at fault.

Ofelia also highlights important protections for non–U.S. citizens and visitors who are injured in Nevada. Immigration status does not affect your right to seek damages, and knowing what to do right away is key. Whether you’re driving, riding as a passenger, or visiting from out of town, this conversation will help you take the right steps after an accident.

