Ofelia Markarian Law Group | 1/21/25

After a car accident, the last thing you need is to deal with unethical solicitation at the scene. Ofelia Markarian, a seasoned attorney, dives into how Nevada law protects you from these predatory tactics. They explain why seeking ethical representation is essential to ensure your rights and recovery are prioritized.

Solicitors at accident scenes not only break the law but also exploit vulnerable individuals for financial gain. Markarian and Alba provide practical tips to recognize and report such behavior while guiding you toward legitimate legal support. Tune in to this informative Counsel’s Corner segment to safeguard your interests and make confident decisions after a crash.

This segment is paid for by Ofelia Markarian Law Group