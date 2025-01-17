Ofelia Markarian Law Group | 1/17/25

The holiday season can amplify the stress of custody arrangements and co-parenting challenges.

Attorney Ofelia Markarian explains how to navigate travel disputes and adjust schedules for family harmony.

Prioritizing your children’s well-being and minimizing conflict during this time can make the season brighter for everyone.

Markarian Law is committed to supporting families during the holidays.

By offering practical advice and compassionate guidance, they help clients manage these delicate situations with care.

This segment is paid for by Ofelia Markarian Law Group