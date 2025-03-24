Ofelia Markarian Law | 3/24/25

Custody battles can be emotionally charged, but an increasing concern is the rise in domestic violence during and after these disputes. Attorney Ofelia Markarian sheds light on why tensions escalate in these situations and how the legal system intervenes. Victims face complex challenges in protecting themselves and their children, often navigating restraining orders and legal protections while ensuring their safety.

This segment also explores how domestic violence allegations impact custody decisions and what steps parents can take to safeguard their families. Understanding the legal options available is crucial in these high-stakes situations, making this discussion essential for those facing custody disputes.



This segment is paid for byOflia Markarian Law