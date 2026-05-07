Oddyssey Manor: A Nightlife Experience | 5/7/26

Elliott and Jessica are transported into another world as they celebrate Felix’s birthday and step inside Oddyssey Manor at AREA15, where nightlife becomes a fully immersive adventure. Joined by General Manager Brandon Pereyda and Creator Jason Egan, they explore a one-of-a-kind experience that blends storytelling, performance, and cocktails into something far beyond a typical night out.

Designed as a series of interconnected rooms, Oddyssey invites guests to wander through ever-changing spaces filled with unique characters, moods, and surprises around every corner. It’s not just a place to go out—it’s an experience that unfolds in chapters, offering a new way to connect, explore, and be part of the story.

