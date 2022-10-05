Octapharma Plasma | 10/5/22
Theres a golden liquid flowing inside each and every one of us can be donated to help the ongoing Plasma shortage. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:25:10-04
Healthcare professionals are asking communities all across the country to roll up their sleeves to donate Plasma. Octapharma Plasma is inviting viewers to head into any one of their two locations in the valley to donate and help.
This segment is paid for by Octapharma
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.