NYNY Celtic Feis | 3/15/22

The Strip’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Celtic Feis, returns to New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Brooklyn Bridge, March 17. The morning’s festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade throughout the property and will continue all day. Cover charge for the all-day event starts at $10.
Celtic Feis At New York-New York Hotel & Casino
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 15, 2022
