NV Energy Foundation | 4/8/26

Three Square Food Bank is once again stepping up to fight childhood hunger with its Bag Childhood Hunger campaign, giving the community a powerful way to make a difference. Now through May 31, every donation can have double the impact thanks to matching sponsors, including NV Energy Foundation.

That means every single dollar donated can stretch even further—helping provide up to six meals for children and families facing food insecurity across Southern Nevada. With 1 in 5 children still lacking consistent access to nutritious meals, the need is more urgent than ever.By donating or getting involved, you can help ensure local kids have the food they need to thrive.

This segment is paid for by NV Energy Foundation