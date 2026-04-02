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NV Energy Foundation | 4/2/26

Donations now go twice as far during Three Square’s Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign, helping provide meals to kids and families in need. #PaidForContent
Help Bag Childhood Hunger With Three Square
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Now through May 31, the Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign from Three Square Food Bank is giving the community a powerful way to make a difference. Thanks to generous matching sponsors, every donation can help provide twice as many meals for children and families facing food insecurity.

President and CEO Beth Martino joined us to share how just one dollar can provide up to six meals. It’s a simple way to give back and have a meaningful impact in our community.

This segment is paid for by NV Energy Foundation

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