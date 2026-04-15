NV Energy Foundation | 4/15/26

Three Square Food Bank is once again launching its Bag Childhood Hunger campaign, aimed at fighting food insecurity for children and families across Southern Nevada.Now through May 31, donations will go twice as far thanks to generous matching sponsors like the NV Energy Foundation. That means every $1 donated can be doubled to help provide up to six meals for children in need.

Right now, 1 in 5 children in Southern Nevada face hunger or inconsistent access to nutritious food. This campaign is designed to help close that gap and bring more reliable meals to families who need them most.

This segment is paid for by NV Energy Foundation