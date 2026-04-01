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NV Energy Foundation | 4/1/26

Three Square Food Bank’s campaign is back, with matching donations helping provide even more meals to children in need. #PaidForContent
Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign Returns to Double Impact for Local Families
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Three Square Food Bank’s Bag Childhood Hunger campaign is back, offering a powerful way for the community to make a difference. Now through May 31, donations are being matched by generous sponsors, including NV Energy Foundation, helping stretch every dollar even further to support children and families facing food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

With 1 in 5 children in the region lacking consistent access to nutritious meals, the need is urgent. Thanks to matching contributions, every $1 donated can help provide up to six meals, doubling the impact during this critical campaign. Community members are encouraged to get involved and help ensure no child goes hungry.

This segment is paid for by NV Energy Foundation

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