Nursie Cosmetics | 4/21/26

With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to focus on self-care and feeling your best. Shy Smith, CEO and Master Injector of Nursie Cosmetics, highlights popular treatments designed to help clients refresh and rejuvenate with natural-looking results. From facials and skin rejuvenation to non-surgical enhancements, today’s med spa options are all about enhancing confidence while keeping things subtle and personalized.

At Nursie Cosmetics, the focus goes beyond beauty—blending advanced aesthetic treatments with wellness to help clients look and feel their best inside and out. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a little glow to that special Mom in your life, these modern treatments offer a relaxing and empowering way to celebrate the season.

This segment is paid for by Nursie Cosmetics