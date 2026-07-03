Nostalgia Street Rods LLC | 7/3/26

Sheri Goldstrom, owner of Nostalgia Street Rods, joined us to showcase a one-of-a-kind private collection started by her parents, Art and Shirley Goldstrom. Spanning six buildings, the collection features classic cars from 1910 to 1968, along with guitars, antiques, records, and countless pieces of Americana.

As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, Nostalgia Street Rods offers a unique look at the vehicles and memorabilia that helped define generations of American life. More than just a car museum, it’s a place where family traditions, nostalgia, and automotive history come together, creating connections between the past and present.

This segment is paid for by Nostalgia Street Rods LLC