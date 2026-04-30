Norwegian Cruise Line | 4/30/26

Summer travel planning is officially underway, and cruising is quickly becoming one of the hottest choices for families in 2026. According to Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel, cruises offer an all-in-one experience that makes traveling with kids easier, more affordable, and packed with entertainment. From onboard activities to diverse dining options, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy without the stress of constant planning.

This season, families are setting sail to destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe, with cruise lines rolling out new attractions, immersive experiences, and upgraded amenities designed for all ages. McDaniel also recommends booking early, planning excursions ahead of time, and taking advantage of onboard resources to maximize the experience.

This segment is paid for by Norwegian Cruise Line