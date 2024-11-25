Norms Restaurants | 11/25/24

Norms Diner, the Southern California institution known for its cozy vibe and mouth-watering comfort food, has opened its doors in Las Vegas.

President and CEO Mike Colonna shared insights with Elliott about the diner’s rich history, highlighting how the brand has become a staple for breakfast lovers.

During their chat, Colonna emphasized the excitement behind bringing Norm’s to a new city filled with food enthusiasts.

Elliott didn’t just visit—he rolled up his sleeves and got to work, joining the team in serving up some of Norm’s most popular dishes.

Of course, the visit wasn’t complete without sampling their famous hotcakes, a long-time favorite among regulars.

The new Las Vegas location promises the same nostalgic experience that has made Norm’s a beloved spot for over 75 years.

This segment is paid for by Norms Restaurants