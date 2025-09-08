Nom Wah | 9/8/25

Nom Wah, New York City’s first and oldest dim sum restaurant, is bringing its celebrated Cantonese flavors to the west coast for the first time. Revered for its authentic dim sum, signature dumplings, and bold flavors, the century-old restaurant marks a major milestone in its 105-year journey.

The Las Vegas location opens Saturday, September 13, 2025, at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin, located at 221 North Rampart Boulevard. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and fans can find more details on theresortatsummerlin.com. This is a must-visit destination for dim sum lovers seeking a taste of New York City right here in Las Vegas.

